AVN 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.5%)
EPCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
FCCL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 59.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
MLCF 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
NETSOL 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.22%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.15%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.1%)
TPLP 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 99.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.6%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,816 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.59%)
BR30 13,527 Decreased By -70 (-0.51%)
KSE100 38,603 Decreased By -228.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 14,319 Decreased By -80.7 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s aviation regulator fines Air India about $37,000 for unruly passenger incident

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 02:06pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Air India has been fined 3 million Indian rupees ($36,979.97) for its handling of an unruly passenger on one of its flights in November, India’s aviation regulator said on Friday.

The license of the pilot-in-command on the New York-New Delhi flight has also been suspended for three months while a penalty of 300,000 rupees (about $3,700) was imposed on Air India’s director-in-flight services, the regulator added in a statement.

The Tata group-owned airline has faced criticism from the country’s aviation regulator following an incident on a Nov. 26 flight in which a male passenger, while apparently inebriated, allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

Wells Fargo sacks India executive for urinating on plane passenger

India’s aviation regulator had earlier issued show cause notices to some Air India staff and all pilots and cabin crew members of the flight following the incident. Air India had also issued show cause notices and de-rostered one pilot and four cabin crew as part of its investigation.

Air India Tata Group

Comments

1000 characters

India’s aviation regulator fines Air India about $37,000 for unruly passenger incident

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Read more stories