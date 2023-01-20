FO summons Iranian envoy over cross-border attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini and conveyed grave concern over the terrorist attack from inside the Iranian territory in which four Pakistani security personnel embraced martyrdom.

Diplomatic sources said that Ambassador Hosseini was summoned to the Foreign Office and he was conveyed Pakistan’s expectation that the Government of Iran would swiftly bring the perpetrators of the terrorist attack to justice and to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

They said that the ambassador was also conveyed that Pakistan remains committed to work with Iran in combating the common threat posed by the menace of terrorism. On Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that four security personnel were martyred in an attack in the Panjgur district of Balochistan, which originated from Iran.

It stated that the terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces, while on patrol at the border. The statement identified the fallen soldiers as SepoyAsad Ali, Lance Naik Fareed Ullah Khan, Lance Naik Abdul Razzaq, and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas Khan.

The ISPR statement further said that Iranian authorities had been asked to track down the terrorists on their side of the border.

