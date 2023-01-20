Ali Zaidi, other PTI leaders booked in DC office protest case

KARACHI: Police on Thursday booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Ali Zaidi, Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi, and others for protesting outside DC Office, Kemari against the results of local government (LG) elections. Ali Zaidi and other PTI leaders have been booked on the complaint of the district manager of Peoples Bus Service, Kashif.

The FIR registered under sections attempt to murder, terrorism, aerial firing and others said over 200 PTI workers led by Ali Zaidi, Saeed Afridi, Attaullah and others reached the DC Office, Kemari. The PTI leaders ‘attacked’ people in the DC office and several got injured due to panic after aerial firing. The PTI workers damaged furniture and other belongings at the DC Office and ‘fled’ after taking laptops.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ali Zaidi was among several injured in a ‘clash’ between workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) outside deputy commissioner’s (DC) office in Karachi’s Kemari district.

Talking to media persons, former federal minister said that PPP workers pelted stones at him and his party workers. “Our MPAs were sitting outside the DC office since Wednesday for the LG polls results,” he noted.

“During the conversation with officials, PPP workers entered the office and attacked the party workers in the presence of police,” he claimed.

However, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon – while talking to media persons said that it seemed that there was a ‘conspiracy’ to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the metropolis.