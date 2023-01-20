AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Wall St falls as labour market resilience spurs rate hike worries

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US stock indexes fell on Thursday after data pointing to a tight labor market sparked worries that the Federal Reserve will continue with its aggressive rate-hiking cycle that could potentially tip the economy into a recession.

The Labor Department’s report showed a surprise fall in US weekly jobless claims, highlighting labor market resilience in a higher interest rate environment.

The report did not change expectations that the Fed will further scale back the size of its interest rate increases next month, hopes of which were sparked by a slump in retail sales in December and a retreat in inflation in the previous session.

A separate survey of goods producers showed on Thursday manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region softened again in January, while data from the Commerce Department confirmed that the downturn in the housing market persisted. “One of the pieces of data that continues to be a conundrum for the Fed is the tight labor market,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley in New York.

“There’s virtually no signs of any weakness in the labor market and that’s one of the things the Fed’s been leaning against to keep rates higher for longer.” Comments from Fed officials continue to highlight the disparity between the central bank’s estimate of its terminal rate and market expectations.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins joined a chorus of policymakers to back the case for interest rates to rise beyond 5%.

Markets, on the other hand, expect the terminal rate at 4.89% by June and have priced in a 25-basis point rate hike from the US central bank in February..

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are now headed for their third straight day of declines.

The challenging economic environment has dealt a blow to corporate America, with companies such as Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc announcing plans to cut thousands of jobs.

Shares of both the companies fell around 2%, and were among the top drags to the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes.

Industrial and consumer discretionary stocks were among the leading decliners on the S&P 500, down 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

Procter & Gamble Co fell 0.8% after warning of commodity costs pressuring profits, despite raising its full-year sales forecast.

Analysts now expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500 companies to decline 2.8% for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data, compared with a 1.6% decline in the beginning of the year.

At 12:21 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 224.90 points, or 0.68%, at 33,072.06, the S&P 500 was down 29.38 points, or 0.75%, at 3,899.48 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 109.91 points, or 1.00%, at 10,847.10.

Netflix Inc is expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth later on Thursday. The company’s shares fell 1.6%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 27 new lows.

Federal Reserve US stock indexes Wall Steet

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St falls as labour market resilience spurs rate hike worries

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories