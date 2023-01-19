AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP wants to work with JI for betterment of Karachi: Ghani

  • PPP leader says his party acknowledges JI’s mandate
BR Web Desk Published 19 Jan, 2023 06:49pm
Follow us

President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi chapter Saeed Ghani said on Thursday that his party wished to work in collaboration with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for the betterment of the city, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a joint press conference along with JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Ghani said PPP acknowledges JI’s mandate and felicitated the party for winning “so many” seats in the local government (LG) elections in Karachi.

He said the PPP wanted to form a local government in coalition with JI and assured the Sindh government’s assistance “in any way possible” to address JI’s grievances regarding rigging in LG polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Naeem-ur-Rehman said JI had severe reservations about the role of returning officers (RO) in manipulating results in many constituencies and the provincial government’s conduct on the issue.

He, however, said that the Sindh government had assured him to address all his “valid” concerns.

Earlier, a PPP delegation led by provincial minister Saeed Ghani visited JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq to hold talks on the formation of local government (LG) and election of Karachi Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) mayor.

The PPP delegation included Saeed Ghani, UC Chairman Najmi Alam, and Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh.

The meeting comes a day after Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah telephoned Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman as a step forward toward reconciliation between the ruling PPP and the JI.

On Tuesday, the JI Karachi chief showed conditional agreement for holding talks with PPP over Karachi mayorship.

Karachi LG polls: Imran says PPP has no commitment to free and fair elections

While talking to the media, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman criticised the ruling PPP and said that the government was trying to steal the mandate of Karachi citizens, on the other hand, they were showing a willingness to hold talks.

Hafiz Naeem said that JI is ready to hold talks with PPP only after it changes its attitude. He urged the government to stop the fraud of recounting votes in different union councils (UCs) to snatch more seats.

As per the results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PPP is in the lead with success in 91 Union Councils out of 235. JI stands second with victories in 88 UCs, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came third after winning in 40 UCs.

Saeed Ghani PPP Jamaat e Islami Karachi mayor lg polls Sindh

Comments

1000 characters

PPP wants to work with JI for betterment of Karachi: Ghani

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats

22nd consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

KSA in talks with World Bank, others to be ‘more creative’ in supporting Pakistan: Saudi minister

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

DAVOS 2023: UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in Indian rupees

NA speaker says 'convinced' 34 PTI MNAs wanted to resign

2023 economy will be ‘a lot better than feared’: Lagarde

Pakistan calls on Iran to investigate cross-border Panjgur terrorist attack

Read more stories