AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JPMorgan wins approval to take full control of Chinese mutual fund JV

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 04:58pm
Follow us

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: JPMorgan has won approval to take full ownership of its Chinese mutual fund venture, China’s securities regulator said on Thursday, as the country spurs expansion by foreign firms after it lifted its restrictive COVID policies.

JPMorgan’s asset management arm will by allowed to take full ownership of China International Fund Management Co. (CIFM), in which it holds a 49% stake, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

JPMorgan announced it would seek full ownership of CIFM in April 2020.

JPMorgan beats profit estimates, sees mild recession

Canada’s Manulife Financial Corp in November received regulatory approval to take full control of its Chinese mutual fund venture.

U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman in the same month won approval to set up a new fund unit in China.

JPMorgan Chinese mutual fund China International Fund Management

Comments

1000 characters

JPMorgan wins approval to take full control of Chinese mutual fund JV

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats

22nd consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

KSA in talks with World Bank, others to be ‘more creative’ in supporting Pakistan: Saudi minister

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

DAVOS 2023: UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in Indian rupees

NA speaker says 'convinced' 34 PTI MNAs wanted to resign

2023 economy will be ‘a lot better than feared’: Lagarde

Pakistan calls on Iran to investigate cross-border Panjgur terrorist attack

Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December

Read more stories