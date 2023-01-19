AVN 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.82%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.5%)
DFML 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
DGKC 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.33%)
EPCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
KAPCO 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
MLCF 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.7%)
NETSOL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.06%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 73.50 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.78%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.91%)
TRG 101.60 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.4%)
UNITY 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,848 Increased By 6.8 (0.18%)
BR30 13,589 Increased By 197.9 (1.48%)
KSE100 38,930 Increased By 139.3 (0.36%)
KSE30 14,433 Increased By 85.3 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

  • Ned Price says US is 'supportive where it can be of its Pakistani partners'
BR Web Desk Published 19 Jan, 2023 02:19pm
Follow us

United States Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said late on Wednesday that the US wants “to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position”.

In a weekly briefing, he stated that “I know that Pakistan has been working with the IMF, with international financial institutions. Those conversations, as I understand it, are ongoing.”

“We are supportive where we can be of our Pakistani partners, but ultimately these are conversations between Pakistan and international financial institutions,” he said.

US supports Pakistan’s right to defend itself from terrorism

When asked if the US was giving suggestions to Pakistan in terms of immediate steps which could improve the economy, he said conversations with Pakistani partners often do entail technical issues.

“Oftentimes these are addressed between the Department of the Treasury and our Pakistani partners but Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability is a topic of conversation between the Department of State and our counterparts, the White House, the Treasury Department, among others.”

Price’s comments come as Pakistan’s economy undergoes one of its worst phases in history, with the cash-strapped country struggling to attain inflows from bilateral and multilateral institutions while the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme remains in the doldrums.

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Economic experts and markets have expressed concern over the government’s inability – and inaction – to resume the IMF’s ninth review, as it remains indecisive over fulfilling the lender’s pre-requisites, such as additional revenue commitments, an increase in PDL and GST on petroleum products, and a hike in electricity and gas tariff.

Meanwhile, Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad has assured the business community of resolving the issue of restrictions on dollar soon, as manufacturers projected dim prospects regarding industrial production if import of raw materials remains blocked.

Earlier, the US had said Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism, as the country has suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks.

“The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks,” Price had said.

“Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism”.

Pakistan US and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

Trade teams talk business; it’s no Russian roulette

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal gain against US dollar

World Bank Pakistan Chief refutes media reports indicating delay in loans approval

Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December

Most Gulf markets in red as US recession fears dent appetite

Pakistan's power generation cost increases significantly in December

Forex: industry makes prudent move

Read more stories