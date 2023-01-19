We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

United States Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said late on Wednesday that the US wants “to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position”.

In a weekly briefing, he stated that “I know that Pakistan has been working with the IMF, with international financial institutions. Those conversations, as I understand it, are ongoing.”

“We are supportive where we can be of our Pakistani partners, but ultimately these are conversations between Pakistan and international financial institutions,” he said.

When asked if the US was giving suggestions to Pakistan in terms of immediate steps which could improve the economy, he said conversations with Pakistani partners often do entail technical issues.

“Oftentimes these are addressed between the Department of the Treasury and our Pakistani partners but Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability is a topic of conversation between the Department of State and our counterparts, the White House, the Treasury Department, among others.”

Price’s comments come as Pakistan’s economy undergoes one of its worst phases in history, with the cash-strapped country struggling to attain inflows from bilateral and multilateral institutions while the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme remains in the doldrums.

Economic experts and markets have expressed concern over the government’s inability – and inaction – to resume the IMF’s ninth review, as it remains indecisive over fulfilling the lender’s pre-requisites, such as additional revenue commitments, an increase in PDL and GST on petroleum products, and a hike in electricity and gas tariff.

Meanwhile, Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad has assured the business community of resolving the issue of restrictions on dollar soon, as manufacturers projected dim prospects regarding industrial production if import of raw materials remains blocked.

Earlier, the US had said Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism, as the country has suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks.

