Jan 05, 2023
US supports Pakistan’s right to defend itself from terrorism

05 Jan, 2023
WASHINGTON: The United States has said that Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism, as the country has suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks.

During a regular press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked to share his views about Pakistan’s announcement during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting; that they are attacked to Afghanistan because Afghan Taliban encourage Pakistani Taliban to do terrorism activity in their country.

“The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks,” Spokesman Ned Price said.

“Pakistan”, he added, “has a right to defend itself from terrorism”.

Ned Price answered, “We are aware of the recent statement by the Pakistani National Security Committee. The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism.”

He added the US calls on the Taliban to uphold the commitment they have made, to see to it that Afghan soil is never again used as a launch-pad for international terrorist attacks.

These are among the very commitments that the Taliban have been unable or unwilling to fulfil to date, he said.

Earlier, Pakistani National Security Committee (NSC) also said that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and that Pakistan reserves the right to safeguard its people.

