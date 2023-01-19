AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.45%)
Givenchy doubles down on suits and hoodies at Paris Fashion Week

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 12:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
PARIS: Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams hit the runway Wednesday with a collection of layered looks for men, piling suit jackets on top of hoodies and wide-legged bermudas.

Adding texture, the designer of the LVMH-owned French fashion house also wove patches of colour and distressed elements into the line up, which included furry coats in bright colours, shiny puffer coats and exotic skin patterns.

The event was held on the second day of Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows, which lasts through Jan. 22 and include high end labels Louis Vuitton, Dior Homme, Hermes and Maison Margiela.

Formal shoes making comeback after years of sneaker dominance

Among celebrity arrivals, K-pop star Taeyang, named Givenchy brand ambassador on Tuesday, waved at crowds as he crossed cobblestones to reach to the show venue - a tent set up in front of the imposing 18th century Ecole Militaire complex in central Paris.

European fashion labels are looking to tap into the global popularity of South Korean stars, with an eye to younger shoppers, and the latest flurry of tie-ups include BTS' Jimin for Dior and rapper Suga at Valentino, also announced this week.

Saint Laurent opens Paris Fashion Week with chic evening wear for men

