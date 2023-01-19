Trade teams talk business; it’s no Russian roulette

ISLAMABAD: The 8th meeting of the Pakistani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation started here on Wednesday aimed at reviewing the existing areas of cooperation and finding new opportunities for further deepening the bilateral relations.

The opening statement was made by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr Kazim Niaz from Pakistan side and by Deputy Director of the Department of Ministry of Economic Development of Russian Federation Israfil Ali-Zade from the Russian side.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division during the inauguration shared that there exists a huge potential to benefit from comparative advantage between Pakistan and Russia. Pakistan got a big hit due to the devastating flood and currently, Pakistan is carrying out reconstruction and rehabilitation programs at the extensive level.

Dr Kazim Niaz appreciated the support extended by the international community during such a times of crisis. He also shared sentiments of gratitude to Russian government for their continuous support during this whole time.

Deputy Director of the Department of Ministry of Economic Development of Russian Federation Israfil Ali-Zade stated that Russia highly values its relations with Pakistan. He mentioned that there is a good level of cooperation in all sectors of the economy.

However, there are various new avenues and opportunities that need to be explored further. Therefore, this session aims at reviewing the existing areas of cooperation and finding new opportunities for further deepening the bilateral relations.

The Russian delegation comprising 80 members are carrying out ongoing technical consultations in various areas. The areas of consultation include trade and investment, agriculture, energy, and industry. Other areas under consultation are education, science, technology, and information and communication technologies.

The groups from both sides will hold technical consultations in working sessions on their respective agenda items. Each group will have one lead delegate from each side. Main Protocol of the Commission will be discussed, conformed and signed in plenary session on 20th January.

