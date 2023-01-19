Revenue Div allowed to publish tax directory of MPs for 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has allowed the Revenue Division to publish the tax directory of parliamentarians for the tax year 2020.

According to official sources, the Revenue Division informed the cabinet that in pursuance of the objective of promoting transparency and better management of the tax system, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had published the first tax directory of parliamentarians for the tax year 2013. The step was greatly appreciated by the media as well as the public.

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

Subsequently, similar tax directories were published for the tax years from 2014 to 2019 to create a sense of public awareness and transparency. Continuing the policy of transparency and accountability, the Revenue Division proposed to publish the tax directory of parliamentarians for the tax year 2020.

After a brief discussion, the federal cabinet allowed the FBR to publish the proposed directory of parliamentarians, added the sources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023