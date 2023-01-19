foodpanda partners with Islamabad United

LAHORE: foodpanda has been named the official q-commerce partner of Islamabad United for HBL-PSL-2023.

Ahsan Latif, CEO Islamabad United said, “We are delighted to have foodpanda on-board as our official q-commerce partner. Over the years, foodpanda has revolutionized the q-commerce landscape in Pakistan by incorporating innovation with convenience.”

Speaking about the partnership, Syed Waqas Azhar, Director Marketing at foodpanda Pakistan said, “foodpanda has always been able to keep its finger on the pulse of the Pakistani audience, and cricket is one such passion that strums their heartstrings time and time again.’’

