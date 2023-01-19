Sindh CM promises to address JI’s legitimate concerns

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rahman and assured him of addressing all his legitimate concerns.

“The JI should contact the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding its problems with the election commission,” he said. “The Sindh government will play an impartial role in solving the problems that the JI has with the Sindh government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani while addressing a press conference said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had asked for applications for specific seats after victory in the local bodies’ elections.

“Talk with the JI is our priority. We have not given any request for recounting. The information being conveyed to Hafiz Naeemur Rehman is not correct,” he stated. “In District Central, the JI did not have a single UC Chairman in 2015. Hafiz Naeem threatened the deputy commissioner during a talk,” he maintained. “Our candidates have also applied for recounting. Victory and defeat are part of the election. The JI should avoid doing things that disrupt environment of the city,” he emphasised. “It is not right to take a government officer hostage or hurl threats. My brother also contested elections. He won one seat and lost the other,” Saeed Ghani pointed out.

“We are ready to remove objections to the seats according to the law. We want to end the politics of impoliteness from Karachi. If you do not sit down and talk, how will you get the mayor?” he added. “You should sit [with us] and talk. Some way will [surely] come out,” he stated.