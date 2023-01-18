AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi LG polls: Imran says PPP has no commitment to free and fair elections

  • Former PM criticises ECP for sabotaging EVMs in Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published 18 Jan, 2023 07:10pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had “no commitment to fair and free elections” and criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for sabotaging his government’s initiative to introduce Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said: “After getting reports on the latest LG elections in Sindh it is apparent that the PPP has no commitment to fair and free elections. Instead, it uses force, blackmail, police harassment, and money to get votes.”

“Now it is also clear why the ECP, cabal of crooks, and their handlers sabotaged EVMs. EVMs allow for transparency and immediate results to prevent rigging - engineering of results.”

He also stated that the delay in the release of election results “allowed massive foul play”.

“If this is the sort of elections ECP, the State and PDM want then the stability that elections are meant to bring will not happen. Instead such manipulated elections will only cause more agitation, polarisation and anarchy.”

On the other hand, the PPP has denied the allegations of rigging.

LG polls in Karachi were held on Sunday, January 15. Late on Monday, the ECP released the final consolidated results of all 235 seats. The PPP emerged as the biggest winner with 93 seats while JI closely followed with 86.

Addressing the criticism over the delay in the results of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh, the ECP on Monday said that it takes time to prepare the results and “the process is complicated”.

In a statement, the ECP said the results were being transferred to the offices of returning officers (ROs) from all polling stations and were being prepared on an Excel sheet on computers.

PPP LG polls PTI LG elections PPP government Sindh LG polls Sindh LG elections Karachi LG polls

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi LG polls: Imran says PPP has no commitment to free and fair elections

World Bank delays approval of $1.1 billion loans for Pakistan: source

SBP governor hopeful of foreign exchange inflows in coming days

Karachi’s business community comes down hard on SBP governor

KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

Tension grips Karachi as PPP, PTI activists clash

21st successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt approves appointment of Ashraf Wathra as NBP board chairman

Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

Read more stories