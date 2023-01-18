AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Davos 2023: Moderna CEO in talks with China to supply COVID vaccines

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 05:05pm
<p>Moderna pharmaceutical and biotechnology company’s CEO Stephane Bancel speaks during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

Moderna pharmaceutical and biotechnology company’s CEO Stephane Bancel speaks during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

DAVOS: Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday the US company was in active discussions to supply COVID-19 vaccines to China.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, he said the talks with Beijing also covered the topic of factories, and other products including cancer treatments.

“What I really want to understand is how do we help the Chinese government as to what are the needs they have from a healthcare standpoint,” he said.

He gave no further details, but said he hoped to visit China this year.

Beijing has so far insisted on using only Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines for its own population, but the country is beset by a raging COVID outbreak following a U-turn from Beijing on previously ultra-tight anti-pandemic curbs.

China back to ‘normal’ after end of Covid curbs: official

Health experts fear the outbreak could intensify in areas less well equipped to handle it, as millions of Chinese living in cities head to their hometowns this week for the Lunar New Year holidays.

China-made COVID vaccines are of the inactivated virus type and not based on the messenger RNA technology used in the most widely used shots developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

The only foreign shots being used in China are BioNTech doses shipped by Germany late last year and being given to its citizens living there.

The go-ahead to allow expatriate Germans to get a BioNTech shot came as cases surge since Beijing dismantled the zero-COVID lockdown regime.

As regards cancer treatments, Moderna has been working with Merck on an experimental vaccine against melanoma based on the mRNA technology used in successful COVID-19 vaccines. The company has said it plans to study the approach it has used in lung and other highly mutated cancers.

Earlier, in a WEF panel discussion, Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the US company prepares to build four facilities.

The company, whose COVID-19 vaccines are made in the United States and Switzerland, is building or planning to build plants in Canada, Australia, Britain and Kenya, he said.

Moderna Covid Covid vaccine Covid-19

Comments

1000 characters

Davos 2023: Moderna CEO in talks with China to supply COVID vaccines

World Bank delays approval of $1.1 billion loans for Pakistan: source

KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

Business community comes down hard on SBP governor

21st successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

Govt approves appointment of Ashraf Wathra as NBP board chairman

China’s COVID-19 reopening set to push 2023 oil demand to new high: IEA

Read more stories