AVN 60.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
BAFL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
FCCL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
FFL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
FLYNG 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
HUBC 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
NETSOL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.35%)
OGDC 76.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.97%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.2%)
SNGP 35.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.73%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.83%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
TRG 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.22%)
UNITY 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,785 Increased By 20.3 (0.54%)
BR30 13,095 Increased By 43.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 38,555 Increased By 212.8 (0.55%)
KSE30 14,209 Increased By 128.2 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Supply: Deepcuts

BR Research Published 18 Jan, 2023 09:18am
Follow us

Crisis has hit nearly every industry operating in the country as import restrictions due to dollar shortage have brought the supply of imported inputs and raw materials to a screeching halt. Construction material manufacturers along with the construction industry itself are also in the same boat as everyone else, rowing as best as they can.

Cement offtake according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) has declined 21 percent in the first half of the year, with exports massively plunging 56 percent and domestic offtake down 17 percent. Cement exports are certainly not finding enough market access abroad due to a variety of reasons but cement makers enjoy immense pricing power in the domestic market and prefer to optimize their sales mix based on that fact. As cement prices have ballooned in local markets over the past two years especially, it is preferable to sell at home. But home demand has slumped due to cost overruns in existing construction projects, and high inflation reducing folks' purchasing power. Government development spending is also markedly down.

The story isn't different for other construction materials manufacturers. Steel billets production has dropped nearly 9 percent in the July-Nov period according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Steel prices have followed a similar trajectory as cement, skyrocketing over the past year, easing a little in recent months as steel scrap became cheaper.

But suppressed demand is not the only challenge nor the most urgent one to solve. Manufacturers have been facing crippling supply constraints in terms of restrictions on imports which may cause many to put shutters down on their plants. Steel scrap imports are down 37 percent volumetrically in 5MFY23, according to PBS-reported data. This has thus far translated to a 9 percent drop in production but as the dollar crisis deepens, scrap shortage as well as fuel shortage in the market will be debilitating for steel manufacturers and may close down shops for longer than they would have if demand was the only trouble on the horizon. Cement is running the same risk as it is highly energy intensive with large shipment imports of coal used for production.

cement export import restrictions,

Comments

1000 characters

Supply: Deepcuts

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Jul-Nov LSMI output declines 3.58pc YoY

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

Read more stories