CM sends summary for dissolution of KP assembly to governor

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday sent the summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

The move comes after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly as PTI Chairman Imran Khan inches closer to fulfilling his promise of disassociating from the “current corrupt political system” by quitting the two assemblies where he is in power.

The chief minister’s advice, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said: “I, Mahmood Khan, chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in pursuance of provisions of Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of KP Assembly on January 17, 2023, at 17:00 hours.”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the KP chief minister, in accordance with the party’s decision and the directives issued by Imran, had forwarded the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

“If the governor does not dissolve the assembly in 48 hours, it will [automatically] stand dissolved on Thursday,” he said, adding that the move would pave the way for general elections in the country.

Provincial minister for elementary and secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai, meanwhile, said that the KP Assembly would be dissolved by Tuesday night.

“This will be a moment for all of us where we will be standing proud and more confident with Imran Khan. We are from the public and the public choose @ImranKhanPTI,” he said.

