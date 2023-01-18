AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
JI protests against ‘rigging’ in LG polls

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday stepped up protests against “rigging” in the local government polls in the megacity, saying that its electoral mandate was “robbed”.

The JI activists organized a stationary protest outside the office of district commissioner West against “rigging” in local bodies’ polls held last Sunday.

They claimed that results of around nine seats, which the JI candidates had won in different UCs, were overturned in favour of the PPP. The charged workers chanted slogans against the “rigging” with the party flags in hands.

They demanding of the election commission to “set the record right” and urged the PPP to recognize the JI’s electoral mandate, as the biggest triumphant in the local bodies polls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

