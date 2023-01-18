Security of SC judges beefed up

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of terror threats, the city police on Tuesday beefed up the security of judges of the Supreme Court in order to avert any untoward incident.

A senior police officer said that following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, security personnel deputed for the security of judges were briefed to perform effective duties.

He said that the Superintendent of Police (SP) Security/Supreme Court and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Security briefed the personnel of Capital police, Rangers, and Elite Force who have been deployed for the security duties of the judges, he said.

He said that the security personnel have been directed to be ready to deal with any untoward incident in a timely manner. SP Security Division directed the police officials to be highly alert and ready all the time to deal with any emerging law and order situation, the official said, adding that all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of the citizens.

The official said that instructions have been issued to all officers to further tighten security at Red Zone and diplomatic enclave and to brief the staff and check all the duty points by themselves. All the personnel on duty should be sent with full kits, protecting the life and property of the citizens is the utmost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he said.

Meanwhile, the city police continued “Knock the Door” campaign for the registration of employees and tenants in the city as a part of security measures. During this campaign, various teams of police are visiting the streets and door-to-door to ensure the registration of tenants and domestic workers as well as to inquire about the problems faced by the citizens.

During the campaign, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Islamabad registered data of 415 employees of 305 houses in the limits of Shalimar police station. The purpose of this campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the federal capital, the officer said, adding that the registration of tenants and domestic workers could not only keep a close watch on miscreants but also prevent the elements involved in any kind of suspicious activity.

