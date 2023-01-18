AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 38,342.21
High:                      39,942.51
Low:                       38,288.59
Net Change:                  1378.54
Volume (000):                125,779
Value (000):               5,975,082
Makt Cap (000)         1,444,500,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,143.16
NET CH                    (-) 259.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,450.82
NET CH                    (-) 210.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,518.65
NET CH                    (-) 192.11
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,048.23
NET CH                    (-) 199.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,718.51
NET CH                    (-) 194.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,884.21
NET CH                    (-) 262.03
------------------------------------
As on:              17-January -2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

