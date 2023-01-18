KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 38,342.21 High: 39,942.51 Low: 38,288.59 Net Change: 1378.54 Volume (000): 125,779 Value (000): 5,975,082 Makt Cap (000) 1,444,500,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,143.16 NET CH (-) 259.25 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,450.82 NET CH (-) 210.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,518.65 NET CH (-) 192.11 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,048.23 NET CH (-) 199.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,718.51 NET CH (-) 194.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,884.21 NET CH (-) 262.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-January -2023 ====================================

