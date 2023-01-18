Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 38,342.21
High: 39,942.51
Low: 38,288.59
Net Change: 1378.54
Volume (000): 125,779
Value (000): 5,975,082
Makt Cap (000) 1,444,500,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,143.16
NET CH (-) 259.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,450.82
NET CH (-) 210.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,518.65
NET CH (-) 192.11
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,048.23
NET CH (-) 199.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,718.51
NET CH (-) 194.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,884.21
NET CH (-) 262.03
------------------------------------
As on: 17-January -2023
====================================
