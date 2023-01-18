Govt trying to rehabilitate flood victims: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Tuesday said the government is making all-out efforts for rehabilitation of flood victims.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, she said: “Despite our engagement with the flood relief efforts, we conducted local bodies’ elections in Sindh as it was the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan.”

The minister said the coalition government is committed to political stability in the country and is working beyond all political and party-based interests.

Marri said that the PPP had reservations about the census, the Election Commission is a constitutional body and its orders must be implemented. The PDM is together for national interest. MQM is our partner party, relations will improve, adding the country cannot afford accusations.

She said that there should be a discussion on the country's economy. 8.6 million families are getting financial assistance, we will take it to 10.5 million.

She said we wish that the mayor of Karachi should be brought by consensus, but you cannot ignore the majority of PPP.

