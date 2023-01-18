AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
Daftarkhwan partners with PAF to provide modern workspaces

Published 18 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: Daftarkhwan is launching its newest co-working space — Alpha, in the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) — in partnership with Aviation City Pakistan, a project spearheaded by the Pakistan Air Force.

Alpha opened its doors this December. Situated at the old Islamabad international airport, Alpha provides a unique chance for enterprising tech companies to engage with innovation ecosystems focused on aerospace, IT and cyber-tech domains.

Adjacent to Alpha, NASTP also boasts Pakistan’s very first National Incubation Centre with an aerospace vertical and a specialized focus on deep tech, funded by Ignite, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Information Technology.

Alpha has a 450+ member capacity and brings you Daftarkhwan’s signature design and vibrant workspaces including amenities such as military-grade security, secure parking, a 10,000 sq ft cafe and a podcast room. Furthermore an on-site day-care facility, banking centres, ATMs and one-window legal and regulatory support facilities are planned to launch this January.

CTO of ACPPL, Dr Tauseef ur Rehman says, “A central theme of NASTP’s vision is to most effectively engage the private sector into creating a productive and sustainable innovation ecosystem in Pakistan. In this pursuit, we are proud to partner with team Daftarkhwan which not only brings the best in office space experience, but also helps us curate a tech enterprises community most relevant to the Park’s focus areas of Aerospace, IT and Cyber technologies”.

Daftarkhwan has expanded to 8 sites across the nation, dominating in Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Daftarkhwan currently covers a total area of 170,000+ sq ft with a member capacity of 3000+ hailing from over 200+ companies based in a variety of industries from Technology and AI to Health and Education. With distinguished members, including Daraz, Tintash, Careem, Red Bull, Starzplay and many others, Daftarkhwan has firmly cemented itself as the primary co-working space for both local and international corporations.

CEO and Co-founder of Daftarkhwan, Saad Idrees says: “NASTP symbolizes the seriousness of purpose and focus of the most innovative public sector institution of the country in helping foster and scale the technology sector of Pakistan. This is an inflection point. Globally, some of the most cutting-edge technology breakthroughs have come from collaborations between the public and private sectors. With NASTP, we have the opportunity to help reinvent the hardware and software industries of Pakistan. Daftarkhwan is ecstatic to support this historic initiative.”

