AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany 'not going into a recession' in 2023: Scholz

AFP Published January 17, 2023
Follow us

BERLIN: Germany will avoid a painful recession this year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, predicting that Europe's largest economy will shrug off elevated energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm absolutely convinced this will not happen," he said in an interview with Bloomberg media, stressing that "we are not going into a recession" in 2023.

In the most recent forecasts made in October, the German government said it expected the economy to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023.

The prediction came after Russia had throttled gas supplies to Germany, sending prices for energy soaring and heaping pressure on businesses and consumers.

German economy weathering hard winter but risks loom

But a dash to source alternative supplies of the fuel and a relatively mild European winter have relieved the pressure on Germany.

In December, Scholz himself cut the ribbon on Germany's first LNG terminal for the seaborne import of gas, built in a matter of months.

"I think no one really expected that we would easily survive a situation where there would be a total stop of the supply of Russian gas to Germany," Scholz said.

But officials in Berlin had shown they were "able to react to the very difficult situation", Scholz said, adding that its efforts had succeeded.

German growth slowed to 1.9 percent in 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In 2021, the economic powerhouse had recorded growth of 2.6 percent.

Germany Olaf Scholz German economy Russian invasion of Ukraine recession Germany recession

Comments

1000 characters

Germany 'not going into a recession' in 2023: Scholz

CM Mahmood signs summary for dissolution of KP Assembly

Market bloodbath: KSE-100 plunges over 1,300 points as economic concerns mount

Government has to increase gas prices: Minister of State for Petroleum

Pakistan 'held back' by 'very high levels of energy subsidies': ILO

20th straight loss: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Steel shortage in offing: Pakistan's construction sector under threat

Oil prices hit two-week highs on hopes of China demand rebound

Pfizer to sell all its drugs in low-income countries at non-profit price

Parvez Elahi says no decision made on PML-Q merger with PTI

Caretaker Punjab CM: PM Shehbaz calls Zardari, Shujaat, Fazl

Read more stories