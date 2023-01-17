No decision made on PTI's return to National Assembly: Fawad

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the party leadership had not decided on PTI's return to the National Assembly, Aaj News reported.

His remarks come a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan hinted at his party's return to the NA, backtracking his month-long demand for the approval of PTI lawmakers’ resignations en masse.

While speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said that the party’s return to the parliament was required for the discussion of an interim set-up with the treasury benches.

“If we do not go back to the assembly, they will form an interim setup after discussing the matter with Raja Riaz,” Imran suggested, adding: “We are planning a return to the national assembly.”

During the press talk today, Fawad said the party had constituted a committee under Pervez Khattak, which will meet NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and demand that the positions of Parliamentary Leader, Leader of the Opposition, and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee be returned to PTI.

"We'll take [control of] these offices first and then shift our focus on sending the incumbent government home," Fawad said, claiming that they will remove the government within the next two weeks.

Fawad said overcoming Pakistan's economic crisis was not very difficult, insisting that the real challenge was to bring political stability to the country, which he believed was only possible after free and fair elections.

To a question about the second phase of Sindh LG polls, Fawad said PTI rejected election results and decided to challenge them in court.