AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No decision made on PTI's return to National Assembly: Fawad

  • PTI leader says the party has constituted a committee under Pervez Khattak to discuss the matter
BR Web Desk Published 17 Jan, 2023 07:33pm
Follow us

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the party leadership had not decided on PTI's return to the National Assembly, Aaj News reported.

His remarks come a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan hinted at his party's return to the NA, backtracking his month-long demand for the approval of PTI lawmakers’ resignations en masse.

While speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said that the party’s return to the parliament was required for the discussion of an interim set-up with the treasury benches.

“If we do not go back to the assembly, they will form an interim setup after discussing the matter with Raja Riaz,” Imran suggested, adding: “We are planning a return to the national assembly.”

During the press talk today, Fawad said the party had constituted a committee under Pervez Khattak, which will meet NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and demand that the positions of Parliamentary Leader, Leader of the Opposition, and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee be returned to PTI.

"We'll take [control of] these offices first and then shift our focus on sending the incumbent government home," Fawad said, claiming that they will remove the government within the next two weeks.

Fawad said overcoming Pakistan's economic crisis was not very difficult, insisting that the real challenge was to bring political stability to the country, which he believed was only possible after free and fair elections.

To a question about the second phase of Sindh LG polls, Fawad said PTI rejected election results and decided to challenge them in court.

Fawad Chaudary

Comments

1000 characters

No decision made on PTI's return to National Assembly: Fawad

Market bloodbath: KSE-100 plunges over 1,300 points as economic concerns mount

Government has to increase gas prices: Minister of State for Petroleum

Pakistan 'held back' by 'very high levels of energy subsidies': ILO

20th straight loss: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Steel shortage in offing: Pakistan's construction sector under threat

Oil prices hit two-week highs on hopes of China demand rebound

Parvez Elahi says no decision made on PML-Q merger with PTI

Caretaker Punjab CM: PM Shehbaz calls Zardari, Shujaat, Fazl

Summary for dissolution of KP Assembly to be sent before midnight: Barrister Saif

Jul-Nov Large Scale Manufacturing sector output down 3.6% YoY

Read more stories