Imran hints at PTI's return to NA to discuss caretaker setup

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that his party could return to the National Assembly (NA), backtracking his month-long demand for the approval of PTI lawmakers' resignations en masse, Aaj News reported.

The PTI lawmakers had collectively resigned from the NA after a vote of no confidence against their party chief Imran Khan proved successful in April 2022.

While speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said that the party's return to the parliament was required for the discussion of an interim set-up with the treasury benches.

“If we do not go back to the assembly, they will form an interim setup after discussing the matter with Raja Riaz,” Imran suggested, adding: “We are planning a return to the national assembly.”

Imran said after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, he now planned to give Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a ‘tough time’ in the centre.

Imran said they were preparing for a vote of confidence in the National Assembly. He was confident that PM Shehbaz will not be able to prove his majority.

If there is a run-off election for the prime minister’s seat, Imran said they will take decisions as per the evolving situation.

The PTI chief said several PML-N lawmakers were in contact since the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

"We'll test them before accepting them into the party fold," Imran said, without defining what this test would entail.

Speaking about the second phase of Sindh LG polls, Imran said rigging and weak party structure were reasons behind PTI's miserable performance.