German economy expected to contract slightly in 2023: BDI

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2023 02:05pm
BERLIN: The German economy is expected to contract by 0.3% this year, Germany’ BDI industry association said on Tuesday, warning that the energy crisis would continue to weigh on industry in Europe’s largest economy.

Mild recessionary trends are expected to predominate at the start of the year, but things should start to improve in the spring, BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said.

China’s economy grows at slowest pace in decades but tops forecasts

The BDI foresees exports of goods and services will increase by 1.0% in real terms this year. However, German exports will continue to grow less strongly than global trade, for which a 1.5% rise is forecast, Russwurm added.

The BDI president said Germany is falling behind other countries where energy prices are not as high.

“The cost factor of energy has for long not only weakened energy-intensive companies, but has also had a noticeable impact on the entire value chains of industry,” he said, adding that relocations of production could not be ruled out.

German economy

