Russian defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine offensive

AFP Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 02:00pm
MOSCOW: Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected a military headquarters in Ukraine, the ministry said Tuesday.

At the headquarters of Russia’s Vostok (East) group in an unnamed location, Shoigu was briefed by its commander and heard from commanders of other formations “on the progress of combat mission”, the ministry said in a statement.

It did not specify the location of the headquarters visited.

Russia says Britain’s foreign minister yet to answer for supporting Kyiv

A video released by the ministry with the statement showed Shoigu holding a meeting with military commanders in person and via video-link.

Among those taking part in the video call was Russia’s chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov, who was recently put in charge of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine.

The video also showed Shoigu handing out awards to servicemen.

“You serve with dignity, protect our Fatherland, help those who need help, do everything to bring closer the day called Victory Day,” Shoigu said.

Shoigu in December made two visits to the area of the “special military operation”, including to inspect troops on the frontline, according to the ministry.

Sergei Shoigu Russian troops Ukraine war Russia's invasion of Ukraine

