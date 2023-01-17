AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
Russia says Britain’s foreign minister yet to answer for supporting Kyiv

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2023 10:27am
Follow us

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv.

Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government and added that if that were the price for supporting Ukraine - he was happy to be sanctioned.

“Dear James, you don’t understand,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram messaging app. “This is for the anti-Russian course and personal sanctions. But you still have to answer for the support of the Kyiv regime and neo-Nazism.”

Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv

Russia framed its invasion of Ukraine as a battle against Nazism but Kyiv and its allies say this is a lie used to justify an unprovoked, imperialist land grab.

Britain said on Saturday it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks in what could be the first shipment of Western-made tanks to Ukraine.

