Cold snap likely to lose intensity from 18th

KARACHI: The prevailing cold wave is expected to begin losing its intensity from Jan 18, the Met Office forecast on Monday.

It said that the continuing cold conditions may prevail in Sindh province for one more day. Weather in Karachi is likely to remain cold and dry with a maximum temperature between 9 Celsius and 7 Celsius on Tuesday.

Over the next 24 hours: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country with very cold conditions in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Frost is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours. Cold and windy weather are likely in plain areas.

The day’s lowest temperatures were recorded in Kalam -15 Celsius, Leh -14, Astore -10, Skardu, Kalat and Ziarat -9 each, Mastung -8, Hunza, Malam Jabba, Parachinar and Nokkundi -7 each, Quetta, Dalbandin, Chamman and Dir -6 each.

