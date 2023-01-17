AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
PTI to sweep elections, claims Elahi

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that PTI will sweep the next elections and general elections will be held now.

“Imran Khan has prepared the best strategy in terms of politics and Allah Almighty has also helped him. Even the family members did not know how the assembly was dissolved,” he added.

While speaking at the inauguration of the construction and expansion project of Saggian road, Sharaqpur road and the foundation stone laying ceremony of the multi level flyover project in Shahdara, he maintained that all the plans of the Sharifs were shattered.

Now, they are afraid for their future as their politics has become zero before Imran Khan, he said. “Shehbaz Sharif may take 15 sleeping pills but he could not sleep now.

We have taken the vote of confidence, it is his turn now. The Sharifs are distressed as they are uncertain about the future course of action, he added. Shehbaz Sharif is running from pillar to post but to no avail while Nawaz Sharif has announced that he will not come back,” he said, adding: “Now, PML-N has gone down even more as Shehbaz Sharif has failed to come up to expectations.

How will the PML-N approach people because the voters would take account of 30 years from them? May Allah give health and fitness to Imran Khan; he always thinks about serving the people and doing good deeds. Imran Khan is honest and good, there is no leader like him.”

The CM regretted that the federal government has not yet been able to provide free fertilizers and seeds to the flood victims in Punjab. The Sharifs ruled for 30 years but did not think of the welfare of the common man.

Rana Sanaullah walks around with a moustache; he sat in the assembly for four days but failed to grasp things. Now, Nawaz Sharif called Rana Sanaullah to London for accountability as Sharifs didn’t send Rana Sanaullah to the assembly to relish, he added.

