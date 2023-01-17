AVN 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.06%)
BAFL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
FFL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
MLCF 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
NETSOL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.4%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 100.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.95%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,917 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.06%)
BR30 13,763 Increased By 23.5 (0.17%)
KSE100 39,740 Increased By 19.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,654 Increased By 7.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gasoil margins, premiums higher on China refinery outage

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10-ppm sulphur gasoil margins and premiums opened the week higher on worries of slightly tighter prompt supplies in some parts of China following an explosion at a northeast refinery.

Local prices in north China for both gasoline and gasoil surged because of the unplanned outage, according to several China-based trade sources.

Volatile oil futures in the afternoon trading session, amid firmer cracks in northwest Europe last Friday, also contributed to wider cracks.

Refining margins for 10-ppm sulphur gasoil rose to $35.70 a barrel.

Cash differentials for 10-ppm sulphur gasoil hit a one-month high at $2 a barrel, as one Chinese major bought an early February-loading cargo.

Jet fuel refining margins on the other hand went up by a smaller margin, widening the regrade to a discount of $2.10 a barrel.

Oil prices eased on Monday, though held near 2023 highs, as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China clouded prospects for higher demand in at the world’s top crude importer as it reopens after ending strict anti-virus curbs.

China’s Panjin Haoye Chemical Co Ltd has shut down its whole plant, including a crude oil refinery, after a deadly explosion on Sunday killed two people and caused another 12 missing, according to trade sources and a local consultancy.

European traders are rushing to fill tanks with Russian diesel as the clock runs down on a Feb. 5 European ban expected to tighten supplies, re-draw global shipping routes and increase price volatility.

China Oil prices Oil Gasoil Jet fuel European traders Russian diesel Volatile oil

Comments

1000 characters

Gasoil margins, premiums higher on China refinery outage

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Read more stories