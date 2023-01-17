AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
BAFL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
FFL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 60.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.1%)
MLCF 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
NETSOL 82.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
PRL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.09%)
SNGP 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.38%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 100.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.01%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,916 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.07%)
BR30 13,731 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.06%)
KSE100 39,723 Increased By 2.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 14,646 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

The murder of a lawyer who was also a Pashtoon nationalist politician

Subhan Achakzai Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

It is quite sad that former Supreme Court Bar Association president Latif Afridi was shot dead inside the bar room of Peshawar High Court in the metropolis of KPK province, Peshawar, yesterday.

His “assassin”, who has been identified by police as “Adnan Afridi” and a relative of the dead senior lawyer, appears to have decided to attack and kill him inside the court’s premises which were crowded by litigants and lawyers alike.

Witnesses, it is said, were shocked at the sheer audacity of the plan, so to speak. This incident, in my view, presents a sardonic comment on the deteriorating law and order situation that has been obtaining in KPK for the last many months, if not years.

It is about time the provincial government pulled its socks up. In the event of likely dissolution of KPK assembly in a matter of days, the upcoming caretaker setup in province would be required to show no complacency towards any and every issue that is related to law and order situation in this province.

No doubt the situation is too complex and therefore underscores the need for taking some creative solutions. Be that as it may, the prime minister and others have expressed shock at the assassination of this lawyer who is widely known as a Pashtoon nationalist politician. He is also revered for his dexterity in the matters relating to law and constitutionalism.

Subhan Achakzai (Quetta)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Peshawar High Court Supreme Court Bar Association Latif Afridi KPK assembly

Subhan Achakzai

Comments

1000 characters

The murder of a lawyer who was also a Pashtoon nationalist politician

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Read more stories