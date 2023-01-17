TDAP signs MoU with Iranian trade promotion organization

KARACHI: An event of signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Iran Trade Promotion Organisation was held on Monday at Karachi Expo Centre, in concurrence with First Pakistan Iran Single County Exhibition to be held from 16th to 18th January, 2023.

The event was attended by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister, Sindh. Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has welcomed the distinguished guest from Iranian side and distinguished Pakistani businessmen.

Motiwala highlighted the importance of MoU and considered the signing as first step to cement a long term working relationship between both these organisations to make use of all available instruments of trade promotion. Through this MoU, both Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Iran Trade Promotion Organisation will pledge to work together for a regular reciprocal exchange of information, conduct joint marketing research and trade promotion activities & conduct training programmes and exchange of experts.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, welcomed the Iranian guest and assured to provide all the possible assistance for investment and trade. From Iranian side, Ali Reza Peyman Pak, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and President of Trade Promotion Organisation of Iran thanked Government of Pakistan for the support and shown keen interest in investment in Pakistan.

In the end, Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary, TDAP along with CE, TDAP distributed shields to the honoured guests.

