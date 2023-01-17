Sindh LG elections: PPP leading in Karachi with 93 seats

KARACHI: The latest party position for the slot of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Union Councils in the second phase of local government elections in Karachi shows Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) at the top listed with 93 seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has received the results.

Jamaat Islami (JI) is a runner-up with 86 seats in the received results while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) succeeded to get on 40 seats for the third position.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) got a victory on 6 seats and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) won 2 seats.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) Haqiqi won one seat each. An independent candidate also reached victory stand in the local bodies elections in Karachi.