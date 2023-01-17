AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
Abdul Moeed, Ghulam Abbas Ghumman promoted to rank of air marshal

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2023 07:44am
ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday promoted Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan and Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan was commissioned in the General Duty Pilot (GD-P) Branch of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in December 1989. During his illustrious career, he commanded a Fighter Squadron, Military Training Wing PAF Academy, Asghar Khan and Combat Commanders School, Mushaf.

He also served as Commandant College of Flying Training and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans). He held different portfolios as Principle Staff Officer, which included Director General (Security), Director General (Welfare & Rehabilitation), Director General (Operations) and Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command.

Presently, he was serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Air Defence) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, Karachi, National Defence University and Air War College, Alabama United States. He holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies and a Bachelor’s degree in War Studies. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman was commissioned in the PAF’s GD(P) Branch in June 1990. During his illustrious career, he commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. He served as Director Human Resource Induction as well as Director Plans at Air Headquarters, Peshawar & Islamabad respectively and also rendered his services as Defence & Air Attaché in Turkiye. He also performed his duties as Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command.

Presently, he was serving as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) with an additional charge of DG C4I at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School and National Defence University, Islamabad. He did General Staff Course from Germany along with Executive Leadership Course from the US. He holds Master’s degrees in National Security & War Studies and Strategic Studies. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat.

