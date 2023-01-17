MNAs offer Fateha for deceased

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the late Member of National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Khan Laghari from Rajanpur, former MNA Amanullah Sial, lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi, ex-NA secretary Abdul Rauf Nomani, armed forces personnel martyred in Balochistan, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sardar Hussain and his gunmen Irshad Khan and Jahanzeb who embraced martyrdom in the gun attack on the Sarband police station on the outskirts of Peshawar last week.

The lawmakers belonging to different political parties paid tribute to the late MNA as well as the personnel of the armed forces who laid down their lives for the motherland.

