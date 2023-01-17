Careem partners with GOPL for discounts on fuel

KARACHI: Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing in Pakistan, has achieved yet another milestone by partnering with the Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited (GOPL), the country’s fastest growing oil marketing company, to provide lucrative discounts on fuel and lubricant products to its ‘captains’ operating in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Peshawar where GOPL stations are located.

This initiative will help the Careem ‘captains’ to reduce their operational costs so that they are able to manage their finances better. Given the unprecedented economic outlook of the country, Careem is on a mission to simplify and improve the lives of the people who are facing hardships due to the fuel crisis by initiating various agreements with renowned organisations.

Commenting on the partnership, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head at Careem Pakistan stated: “We are always aiming to simplify and improve the lives of our Captains by providing them with additional benefits that can help them in their daily lives. This partnership with GOPL will undoubtedly help our Captains in better financial management of their expenses, ultimately increasing their overall earnings.”

Speaking on the development, Muhammad Ammar Ali Talaat, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at GOPL, said, “We at GO are committed to provide highest standards of services and innovative solutions to our customers and business partners catering to their specific needs. We are happy to partner up with Careem to provide unique user experience with our large retail footprint.”

