AVN 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.57%)
BAFL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 60.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.56%)
MLCF 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
NETSOL 82.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
OGDC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 72.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.76%)
PRL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.09%)
SNGP 37.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
TPLP 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
TRG 100.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.45%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,916 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.07%)
BR30 13,728 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.08%)
KSE100 39,702 Decreased By -19 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,636 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Careem partners with GOPL for discounts on fuel

Press Release Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

KARACHI: Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing in Pakistan, has achieved yet another milestone by partnering with the Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited (GOPL), the country’s fastest growing oil marketing company, to provide lucrative discounts on fuel and lubricant products to its ‘captains’ operating in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Peshawar where GOPL stations are located.

This initiative will help the Careem ‘captains’ to reduce their operational costs so that they are able to manage their finances better. Given the unprecedented economic outlook of the country, Careem is on a mission to simplify and improve the lives of the people who are facing hardships due to the fuel crisis by initiating various agreements with renowned organisations.

Commenting on the partnership, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head at Careem Pakistan stated: “We are always aiming to simplify and improve the lives of our Captains by providing them with additional benefits that can help them in their daily lives. This partnership with GOPL will undoubtedly help our Captains in better financial management of their expenses, ultimately increasing their overall earnings.”

Speaking on the development, Muhammad Ammar Ali Talaat, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at GOPL, said, “We at GO are committed to provide highest standards of services and innovative solutions to our customers and business partners catering to their specific needs. We are happy to partner up with Careem to provide unique user experience with our large retail footprint.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Careem Careem Pakistan GOPL discounts on fuel

Comments

1000 characters

Careem partners with GOPL for discounts on fuel

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Read more stories