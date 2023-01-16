AVN 65.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.55%)
BAFL 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.95%)
BOP 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
DGKC 45.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
EPCL 42.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.67%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.92%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
GGL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.07%)
HUBC 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
MLCF 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.52%)
NETSOL 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-3.88%)
OGDC 79.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-4%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
PPL 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-4.14%)
PRL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.85%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 37.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.16%)
TELE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
TPLP 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
TRG 99.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.47%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 3,919 Decreased By -67.9 (-1.7%)
BR30 13,739 Decreased By -388.1 (-2.75%)
KSE100 39,721 Decreased By -602.7 (-1.49%)
KSE30 14,646 Decreased By -250.3 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid, medics say

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 05:02pm
Follow us

RAMALLAH: Israeli troops killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy on Monday during a raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off confrontations with residents, medics and witnesses said.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence since Israel stepped up military sweeps in response to a spate of street attacks in its cities last year.

Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian medics said the boy was shot dead in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, during what witnesses described as a face-off between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwers. It was not immediate clear if he had taken part.

The army said troops opened fire after Palestinians attacked them with rocks, Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices. There was no word of any Israeli casualties.

Palestinian Israeli troops Israel kills Palestinian

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid, medics say

Partial results: PPP leads in LG polls with 77 seats

Chaudhry Shujaat suspends party membership of Parvez Elahi

Govt to facilitate exporters for import of raw material, other accessories: Ishaq Dar

Davos 2023: Global recession in 2023 seen as likely in WEF survey

Discounted oil: Russian delegation to reach Pakistan tomorrow

Former SCBA president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar High Court

19th successive loss: rupee falls against US dollar

Barrick Gold starts work on Reko Diq project

Monetary policy: experts expect 100bps hike in policy rate

‘Disinformation campaign’: govt ‘categorically denies’ import of luxury cars

Read more stories