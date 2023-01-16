Turkey’s 2022 budget deficit 139bn lira

ISTANBUL: The Turkish budget deficit was 139.1 billion lira ($7.4 billion) last year and its ratio to gross domestic product was expected to be less than 1%, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Monday.

He also told a news conference that the budget’s primary surplus in 2022 was 171.8 billion lira.

Under the government’s medium-term economic programme, the budget deficit-to-GDP ratio had been forecast to be 3.4% in 2022.

