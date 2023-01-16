Intra-day update: rupee continues to decline in inter-bank market

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal drop against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.05% during trading on Monday.

At around 11:10am, the rupee was being quoted at 228.27 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Re0.12.

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated in all five sessions against the US dollar, falling 0.44% to settle at 228.15 in the inter-bank market.

A drastic fall in foreign exchange was also reported on Thursday, with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves hitting the $4.3-billion mark after debt repayment of over $1.2 billion.

While Pakistan managed to secure a rollover of $2 billion and the UAE also announced an additional loan of $1 billion, inflows have yet to materialise, underscoring the importance of reviving the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Governor of SBP Jameel Ahmad during the week assured the business community of resolving the issue of restrictions on dollars soon, as manufacturers projected dim prospects regarding industrial production if import of raw materials remains blocked.

On Sunday, federal government kept the prices of all petroleum products unchanged by adjusting rates of petroleum levy (PL) with effect from January 16.

Internationally, the dollar fell to a seven-month low against major peers on Monday while the yen spiked to an over seven-month peak as traders ramped up bets that the Bank of Japan may make further tweaks to its yield control policy at its meeting this week.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index slumped 0.46% to a seven-month trough at 101.79, as the greenback extended its selloff from last week after data showed that U.S consumer prices fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December.

With decades-high inflation in the world's largest economy showing signs of cooling, investors are now betting that the Fed may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle, and that rates would not go as high as previously feared.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China's reopening will lift fuel demand at the world's top crude importer.

This is an intra-day update