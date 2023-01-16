AVN 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.7%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.45%)
BOP 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
DGKC 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
EPCL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.69%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.27%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.83%)
GGL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.44%)
HUBC 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.55%)
MLCF 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.01%)
PAEL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.11%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.68%)
SILK 0.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-4.4%)
TELE 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
TPLP 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
TRG 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.37%)
UNITY 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 3,936 Decreased By -51.3 (-1.29%)
BR30 13,838 Decreased By -289 (-2.05%)
KSE100 39,927 Decreased By -396.6 (-0.98%)
KSE30 14,716 Decreased By -180 (-1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism

Reuters Published January 16, 2023 Updated January 16, 2023 10:07am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China’s reopening will lift fuel demand at the world’s top crude importer.

Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.65 a barrel, down 21 cents, or 0.3%, amid thin trade during a US public holiday.

Both contracts rose more than 8% last week, the biggest weekly gain since October, after China’s crude imports rose 4% year-on-year in December while Lunar New Year travel brightens the outlook for transportation fuels.

Traffic levels in China are continuing to rebound from record low levels following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products, ANZ analysts said in a note.

The rebound in domestic demand is expected to lead to a 40% drop in China’s exports of refined oil products in January from December’s figure, led by gasoline, trading sources and analysts said. “While there is still plenty of optimism around Chinese demand, in the near term the oil market remains relatively well supplied,” ING analysts said in a note.

Oil posts biggest weekly gain since October

“We see further upside from 2Q23, as the market tightens.” This week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency will release their monthly reports, closely watched by investors for global demand and supply outlooks.

Investors will also be watching for a key Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting this week to determine if it would defend its super-sized stimulus policy.

Also read

Bank of Japan Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate crude International Energy Agency Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism

Intra-day update: rupee continues to decline in inter-bank market

LG polls: ECP says 'process complicated, takes time to prepare results'

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Fuel prices kept unchanged amid speculation

Lotte Chemical Corp. approves proposed divestment in Pakistan unit for over $155mn

Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash ‘nil’

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

Read more stories