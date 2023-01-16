AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PKR declines in all the five sessions

Recorder Review Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
Follow us

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated in all 5 sessions against the US dollar during the previous week, falling 0.44% to settle at 228.15 in the inter-bank market.

A drastic fall in foreign exchange was also reported on Thursday, with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves hitting the $4.3-billion mark after debt repayment of over $1.2 billion.

While Pakistan managed to secure a rollover of $2 billion and the UAE also announced an additional loan of $1 billion, inflows have yet to materialise, underscoring the importance of reviving the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. The lack of foreign exchange has rendered it difficult for the business community to secure letters of credit, with imports hard to come by in the current scenario.

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Governor of SBP Jameel Ahmad during the week assured the business community of resolving the issue of restrictions on dollars soon, as manufacturers projected dim prospects regarding industrial production if import of raw materials remains blocked.

The SBP is reportedly set to hold a meeting with representatives of the FPCCI and KCCI on January 18 to look for ways to solve the issues faced by the business community. In the absence of concrete inflows and avenues, Pakistan is likely to see its currency remain under pressure as the gap widens between its inter-bank and open, grey markets.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 2 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 236.25 and 238.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 3.50 rupees for buying and 4 rupees for selling, closing at 269 and 271, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 70 paisas for buying and 60 paisas for selling, closing at 67.80 and 68.40, respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 70 paisas for buying and 60 paisas for selling, closing at 65.90 and 66.50, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 228.15

Offer Close Rs. 229.15

Bid Open Rs. 227.15

Offer Open Rs. 228.15

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 236.25

Offer Close Rs. 238.50

Bid Open Rs. 234.25

Offer Open Rs. 236.50

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SBP US dollar foreign exchange interbank market foreign exchange reserves USD PKR Pakistan Rupee IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

PKR declines in all the five sessions

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

Caretaker setup in Punjab: Ex-judge or bureaucrat likely to become CM

IK, Elahi finalise three names

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: ‘Low’ turnout mirrors people’s reaction: MQM-P

PM inaugurates polio drive

President directs FBR to avoid ‘futile’ litigation

Read more stories