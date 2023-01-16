AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
PM inaugurates polio drive

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sunday, inaugurated a three-day nationwide polio eradication drive by administering polio drops to the children.

In a ceremony held here, the PM said that a nationwide drive was being started to overcome the resurfacing of the polio cases. He said that floods in the summer season had disrupted the national drive, but despite all those difficulties, the polio workers carried out the onus with their hard work and commitment.

He further observed that unfortunately, Pakistan was among the few countries where polio cases had resurfaced.

Effective measures likely to eradicate polio from Pakistan by 2023: UNICEF

About 20 cases of polio were reported from Waziristan but due to consistent efforts, these were restricted and controlled and did not spread to other parts, Sharif said.

He lauded those frontline workers and law enforcement agencies personnel who had laid down their lives for achieving the objective and embraced martyrdom.

Their sacrifices would always be remembered, he said.

