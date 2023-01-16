AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
MQM-P to unveil ‘plan of action’ on Wednesday

Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will unveil its ‘next plan of action’ in general workers’ meeting, summoned on Wednesday.

According to details, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) summoned general workers meeting on Wednesday, wherein it will announce the party’s ‘next plan of action’.

Sources said that the general workers’ meeting will be held at KMC ground in Karachi’s PIB colony.

Lambasting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the MQM-P convener noted that it was the electoral watchdog’s responsibility to keep an eye on constituencies, but it failed.

“The courts asked us to approach provincial government and the election commission,” he said, reiterating that delimitations of constituencies and voter lists were fake in LG elections. “The federal government could not have been formed without MQM’s help,” he added.

