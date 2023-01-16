Prices of flour, chicken show declining trend

PESHAWAR: A declining trend in prices of live chicken/meat, flour, vegetable, except cooking oil, sugar, cow meat, pulses and other commodities was witnessed in the retail market, it was revealed in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Live chicken/meat price has been reduced at Rs370 per kg from Rs430 per kilo in the local market, showing a reduction of Rs60 per kilo in the retail market, the survey noted.

However, it added, cow meat is still on the high side as without bone is being sold at Rs800-850 per kg and within bone cow meat available at Rs700/- due to price checking mechanism, butchers are opening defying the official rates and charged self-imposed rates. Likewise, the price of mutton beef skyrocketed, which is being sold at Rs1800-2000/- per kg in the local market.

Similarly, the survey witnessed the prices of flour have been reduced as 20-kg fine flour bag was being sold at Rs2700 against the price of Rs3500/- while mixed 20-kg flour bag is being available at Rs2500/- while brown flour 20-kg bag at Rs2300-2400/- in the retail market.

Despite the reduction in the flour prices, the bread makers (tandoors) are still selling roti on high prices with low weights.

The consumers have asked the local administration to take notice against the bread makers, confectionery and sweet sellers for overcharging them.

However, it was noted that prices of edible oil and ghee remained high as no change was being witnessed in the retail market. Likewise, the prices of sugar also skyrocketed in the local market as sugar was available at Rs95-98 and Rs100 per kilo.

Buyers complain about the price-hike and charging shopkeepers self-imposed rates in absence of price-checking by the authorities concerned.

The survey observed that vegetable prices remained unchanged in the local market. According to a survey, one-kg onion is being sold at Rs220-250 while ginger is priced at Rs400-450/- per kg and garlic at Rs300-350 and Rs400 per kg. However, tomato prices also stabilized as available at Rs50-60.

Cucumber was being sold at Rs40/- per kg, while green chili was available at Rs150-180/- per kg whereas a one-kg lemon priced at Rs120-150/- and a bundle of raddish available at Rs100-120/-.

Peas are selling at Rs 120-140./- per kg, capsicum at Rs150/- per kg, tinda at Rs80/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs60/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs120/- per kg, long gourd at Rs80/- per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg, turnip at Rs80-100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs50-60/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs40/- per kg.

Similarly, the survey noted pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. A good quality (sela) price is being sold Rs320-300/- per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs 270-280 and 290/- per kg, dal mash at Rs400/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs260/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs220/- per kg, moonge at Rs240/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs350/- per kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs400- per kg, the survey said.

According to the survey, Afghanistan-imported red-apple is being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kg, golden-colored apple was available at Rs200/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/- per kg, guava at Rs150/- per kg, orange at Rs150-200 per dozen, fruiter at Rs100-120 per dozen, Kinnow at Rs150-200 per dozen, Banana at Rs 90-100/- per dozen.

Meanwhile, the bakery owners and sweet sellers/houses have also increased confectionery items and sweets owing to rising prices of maida (Fine flour).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023