Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday hours after being hospitalized, her family said. She was 54.

Presley, who led a tumultuous life in the sprawling shadow of her world-famous father, and who attended a high-profile awards ceremony just this week, had been rushed to a California hospital’s intensive care unit for cardiac arrest.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” the family said in a statement.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Priscilla Presley — Lisa Marie’s mother and the iconic crooner’s wife for six years until their divorce in 1973 — said in a statement to People magazine: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

News of the death triggered an immediate outpouring of grief from fans and famous friends.