AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Raise the roof’: BBL players fume over ‘bizarre’ rule

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2023 01:06pm
Follow us

A controversial Big Bash League (BBL) rule came under the spotlight during Saturday’s Melbourne derby when two batsmen were each awarded six runs after hitting the roof when they could have been out caught instead.

The Renegades beat the Stars by six runs in a tense derby at the Marvel Stadium but the chasing team were let off twice when Joe Clarke and Beau Webster hit the roof and saw the ball land inside the 30-yard circle.

Under BBL rules, a ball that hits any part of a stadium’s roof structure is scored as a six, leading many to call for the reintroduction of the old rule where it would be adjudged a dead ball instead.

Renegades bowler Will Sutherland, who conceded the first ‘six’, told cricket.com.au that the rule should be scrapped. “Definitely can it after they had two go their way. I let out a few expletives,” he said.

“It was even for both sides but I’d like to think it would be a dead ball going forward.”

The rule initially considered only the fixed beams of the roof and not the retractable sections, which Renegades skipper Aaron Finch said was “hard to police”, before it was changed to include the whole roof. “You’ve got these beams that hang over, they’re already over the boundary so if it hits that you should get six.

Human rights are not politics, Cricket Australia chief says on withdrawal

If you hit it straight up and get six - honestly, I don’t know,“ he said. Stars skipper Adam Zampa said the rule was “bizarre”.

“As a bowler you expect to deceive a batsman and at least be in with a chance of getting a wicket,” Zampa said. “Maybe build the roof a bit higher.”

Also read

Big Bash League Adam Zampa Marvel Stadium Joe Clarke

Comments

1000 characters

‘Raise the roof’: BBL players fume over ‘bizarre’ rule

PM Shehbaz praises KSA, UAE for highly valuable support

Dar meets Punjab governor

At least 40 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in nearly five years

Tarin hopes govt will help country avert ‘default’

Rs550bn tax gap largely falls in five sectors: FBR

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

China's 2022 growth seen as its lowest in 40 years

ECC approves payment of mark-up on Heavy Electrical Complex loans

Death toll from Russian strike on Dnipro apartment building rises to 14

Power sector reforms: WB urges govt to expedite EDEIP

Read more stories