AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dar meets Punjab governor

Muhammad Saleem Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 04:04am
Follow us

LAHORE: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that there will be further improvement in the economy in the coming days.

“Such economic challenges have never been witnessed before in the history of the country, but despite this, the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is using all its abilities to bring economic stability in the country,” Dar said this during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman here at Governor House on Saturday.

Various issues including the overall economic situation of the country were discussed in the meeting.

Sources claimed that matters concerning Punjab situation also came under discussion.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that the entire economic team under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making all-out efforts to bring improvement and stability in the economy.

PTI leader urges Punjab governor to dissolve PA without delay

He said that the rate of inflation was low, GDP growth was better and Pakistan was emerging as a strong country economically in the previous tenures of Muslim League (N).

He said that still Pakistan Muslim League (N) is committed to bring economic stability in the country despite multiple challenges faced by the country.

The governor while congratulating Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on his recent successful foreign visits said that the way the whole world has announced the relief package for the people of Pakistan in recent foreign visits is an expression of confidence in the transparency of the present government.

He appreciated the efforts of Dar for making sincere and strenuous efforts for stabilising country’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Ishaq Dar Punjab Governor economy of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Muhammad Balighur Rehman Finance minister Ishaq Dar Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Dar meets Punjab governor

Tarin hopes govt will help country avert ‘default’

Rs550bn tax gap largely falls in five sectors: FBR

ECC approves payment of mark-up on Heavy Electrical Complex loans

Power sector reforms: WB urges govt to expedite EDEIP

PTI to go for ‘PM confidence vote’ if MQM changes sides

Nawaz asks party to brace for polls in Punjab

Zardari reaches Lahore to meet PM

Karachi, Hyderabad: LG polls today amid MQM-P boycott

Number of model collectorates raised to 35: FBR transfers, posts 25 Customs officials

Read more stories