Dar meets Punjab governor

LAHORE: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that there will be further improvement in the economy in the coming days.

“Such economic challenges have never been witnessed before in the history of the country, but despite this, the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is using all its abilities to bring economic stability in the country,” Dar said this during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman here at Governor House on Saturday.

Various issues including the overall economic situation of the country were discussed in the meeting.

Sources claimed that matters concerning Punjab situation also came under discussion.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that the entire economic team under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making all-out efforts to bring improvement and stability in the economy.

He said that the rate of inflation was low, GDP growth was better and Pakistan was emerging as a strong country economically in the previous tenures of Muslim League (N).

He said that still Pakistan Muslim League (N) is committed to bring economic stability in the country despite multiple challenges faced by the country.

The governor while congratulating Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on his recent successful foreign visits said that the way the whole world has announced the relief package for the people of Pakistan in recent foreign visits is an expression of confidence in the transparency of the present government.

He appreciated the efforts of Dar for making sincere and strenuous efforts for stabilising country’s economy.

