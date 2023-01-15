Zardari reaches Lahore to meet PM

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari arrived in the city on Saturday evening to discuss post-dissolution situation of Punjab Assembly with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and provincial party leaders.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Bilawal House on Sunday (today) to have meeting with Zardari. They said he will share his proposals with the PM on the post-dissolution political situation in the province.

The former president reached at his Bharia Town residence soon after landing in the city. Provincial leadership of the party called on him.

Nawaz, Zardari and Fazl discuss Punjab situation

Zardari also chaired the parliamentary party meeting, which was attended by PPP Punjab Secretary General Hassan Murtaza, President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, and other party leaders.

Hassan Murtaza briefed Zardari on the state of affairs in the province. He also shared the points discussed with former governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar ahead of his arrival in the city.

Zardari has been actively pursuing to get hold of the Punjab Assembly under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). However, all his efforts proved futile when Ch Pervaiz Elahi preferred to side with the PTI despite agreeing to the PDM for a joint government in Punjab. Since then, Zardari is not in favour of reconciliation with Pervaiz Elahi. Instead, he favoured a no-confidence motion against him in case Pervaiz Elahi did not dissolve the provincial assembly.

The chief minister Punjab had dispatched advice to Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman on Thursday night for the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. The governor had not signed the summary till the filing of this report. However, the assembly was due to be dissolved at 10:10 pm, when 48 hours will be completed since receiving of the summary by the governor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023