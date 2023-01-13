AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
Pakistan

Nawaz, Zardari and Fazl discuss Punjab situation

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Thursday held telephonic conversations with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and exchanged views in the wake of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s advise to governor Punjab to dissolve the provincial assembly of Punjab.

PML-N sources said that the former premier spoke with the PPP co-chairman and the JUI-F chief and discussed the overall political situation of the country, focussing on the situation in Punjab after chief minister Elahi sent the summary to governor Punjab to dissolve the provincial assembly.

They said that the three leaders also exchanged views on the recently-held conference in Geneva and also expressed gratitude to the friendly counties, the international community, donor agencies, and financial institutions for the pledges to assist Pakistan in the rehabilitation of millions of flood victims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM JUIF PML-N Punjab situation

